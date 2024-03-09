St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department swears in 11 new officers

ST. LOUIS – New officers received their badges and were sworn in to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Friday night at Harris Stowe State University.

“We’re delighted that we have a young man that is determined to use his life in a powerful way and in a constructive society as a whole,“ Tommie Harsley, family member of newly sworn in officer, said.

The officers received a standing ovation from their new colleagues, city officials, family and friends after 33 weeks of rigorous physical training and hours of classroom instruction.

“I think Chief Tracy is doing a wonderful job coming into a difficult situation and trying to get people in here as quickly as he can, but also providing really good training. So, they know what to do and how to help the community,” Tammara Goldschmidt, president of St. Louis Police Wives’ Association, said.

The number of vacancies within the SMLPD has dropped from 342 to 331 as of Friday night, and Chief Robert Tracy stated the department is working to decrease that number.

“We’re doing a recruiting process, actually working with Harris Stowe. We’re making sure we’re doing youth academies all during the summer. We got a cadet program. We got reimbursement initiatives,” Tracy said. “All these things are going to matter.”

Just days after the department released a detailed crime data report for the first time in three years, this graduating class is giving the community hope to lower the crime rates in St. Louis.

“They put almost eight months of time, energy and effort into becoming really good servants to our community, and we want them to know that we support them,” Goldschmidt said. “We’re here for them throughout their entire employment here.”

The department is pushing for a larger class in April, according to Joe Steiger of St. Louis Police Officers’ Association.

