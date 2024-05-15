St. Louis man dies in Jefferson County crash

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis resident died in a fatal wreck on May 14 on Highway 21, just south of Highway 141. Joseph G. Maniaci, 63, was killed in a single-vehicle crash around 12:30 p.m. in Jefferson County.

Maniaci lost control of his 2006 Buick Rendezvous while heading northbound on Highway 21. His vehicle began to skid, veered off the west side of the road, and hit the concrete median wall. The vehicle then flipped over, and Maniaci was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Maniaci was pronounced dead at the scene by Rock Township ambulance personnel. The vehicle was totaled.

