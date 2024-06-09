St. Louis man arrested for shooting at officers

St. Louis, Mo – An arrest has been made in the June 8 shooting near the intersection of Palm and Knapp. Terion Young, 27, was arrested for shooting at officers.

Detectives in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood came under fire near the intersection of Palm and Knapp around 7 p.m.. The shooting resulted in damage to the front windshield of a detective’s vehicle. No officers were injured, and they did not return fire.

Young has been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered from the scene. He was also found with suspected narcotics.

