St. Louis leaders indicate hope for first responder green light system

ST. LOUIS — The President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen says there may yet be hope for passing a measure to make intersections safer for emergency responders as well as the public. The green light changeover system was recently put in place in St. Charles County at hundreds of county intersections.

The system turns the lights green for emergency vehicles. It’s a way to make the intersection safer for first responders and safer for motorists as well by avoiding collisions.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says they’re getting great results with the green light system. It has been installed at 350 intersections since 2022. The system was activated 85,950 times. Officials say reduced response time by an average of 26 seconds. The total cost was $800,000. County taxpayers paid $160,000 and federal dollars paid $640,000.

Board of Aldermen President Megan Green says there’s still hope. Mayor Tishaura Jones had indicated her support for the idea in the past if the money could be found to fund it.

