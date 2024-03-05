St. Louis honors Gaza hostages with ribbon of unity

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – While families of Gaza hostages are marching in solidarity in demand for their loved ones to be freed, the Israeli American Council, along with other groups, are paying tribute in St. Louis for the remaining hostages.

“We are hoping that this is really a point of contact that will unify those who have been contending here in St. Louis,” Stephanie Bahn-Poteet, marketing and community outreach coordinator at M1 Bank, said.

A large blue and white ribbon has been installed on the side of the future M1 Bank on Olive Street. The plan is to place one in each state in the country.

Ron Harir, who lost a limb in the Oct. 7 attack, was in attendance.

“Miraculously, the heat from the missile actually worked to cauterize those main arteries,” Bahn-Poteet said. “He was discovered three hours later and was airlifted out, and he’s here with us today.”

One of the organizers also has a personal connection with one of the hostages, 79-year-old Chaim Peri.

“He relied on medication, we have no idea what his health situation is today,” said Galit Lev-Harir, co-president of the St. Louis Friends of Israel. “We hope and pray that he’s still alive.”

Many others are left with only prayers for their family members being held hostage.

“My brother and his family are hostages there… two of them got released…four of them are still there,” Avi Goldfarb, attendee, said. “My hope, and I really hope, that they will come…alive. Sooner is better.”

Epstein Hebrew Academy students gave honor through dancing and songs, as well as reading the names of remaining hostages.

“Some of the world doesn’t care. They forgot about it because it’s too far. And some of the world is actually saying we should stop trying to get them back and stop trying to defend for our people,” Samuel Lynn from the Epstein Hebrew Academy said. “It really hurts. When we see that ribbon of hope over there, we care and we become stronger.”

The ribbon of hope symbolizes the support the St. Louis community has for the hostages, hoping they will be freed and reunited with their families safely.

