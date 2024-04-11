St. Louis Forecast
The "Vampire" singer handed out free emergency contraceptives at her Missouri show. Here's why it matters.
Investors were bracing for a wholesale inflation print, after a surprise uptick in CPI shook markets and undermined bets on interest-rate cuts.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
Less than a week after The Wall St. Journal reported on how a Snapchat feature dubbed "solar system" was adding to teens' anxiety, the company has responded by adjusting how the feature works. The ranking system for paid subscribers today shows you how close you are to your Snapchat friends by displaying your position in their solar system. Snap says it has received feedback that it can feel good to know you're close to someone but it can also feel bad to know you aren't as close as you'd like to be.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
Baseball fans, are you ready for Opening Day? Let's play ball!
There's a big storm brewing on the East Coast.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it would still need to cut rates three times this year.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
For every 1,000 kilograms of cement the world produces, 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide are dumped into the atmosphere. If that doesn’t sound like a lot, consider that last year the world made about 4.2 billion metric tons of cement, an amount so large that it’s responsible for about 8% of all carbon pollution. It’s a big problem, one which weighed on Gurinder Nagra’s mind as a graduate student at Stanford University.
An earthquake rattled the northeastern U.S. on Friday.
Energy.gov recently published government data on the average miles driven by fuel type, and the number-two spot might surprise you.
In its so-called “Meanest List” of a dozen models, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) makes no apologies for berating “the worst-performing mass market automobiles” sold in 2024 in the U.S.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
Everything to know about the Ramapo Fault system which runs from Pennsylvania to southeastern New York.
Rivian owners can now access the Tesla Supercharger network, adding another automaker to Tesla's charging business, the EV maker confirmed in a blog post.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.