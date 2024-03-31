St. Louis Forecast.

TechCrunch

Turnitin, a plagiarism detection company whose CEO Chris Caren last year warned that, in 18 months, his company would be able to reduce 20% of its headcount thanks to AI, is today confirming a small set of layoffs. TechCrunch learned that Turnitin laid off around 15 people earlier this year, as part of broader organizational changes. While that's nowhere near the 20% reduction Caren had forecast -- Turnitin has more than 900 employees, per LinkedIn and PitchBook data -- it's a set of layoffs we're particularly interested in, given Caren's earlier comments.