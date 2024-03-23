St. Louis County police seek assistance in finding missing 14-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Aubree Hanna was last seen at her mother’s residence near 13300 Big Bend Road on March 4, 2024.

Since her disappearance, Hanna has neither returned home nor made contact with her family. There have been unconfirmed reports suggesting that she may have traveled out of state.

Hanna is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and braces.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Hanna’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.