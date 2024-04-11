St. Louis County Police searching for missing woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are searching for a woman who is reported missing from Spanish Lake Township.

Officials say 23-year-old Amari Pitts was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Honey Bee Ct.

She dropped off two small children with her mother and has not been seen since, according to police. Friends and family have not been able to contact her.

Anyone with information on Amari’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

