St. Louis County police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing teen

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory in search of a missing teenage girl.

The advisory was issued for 17-year-old Allyson Cann.

Investigators say that Cann was last seen Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Freeman Drive. Around 3:30 p.m., she reportedly left the area in a black truck with a person known only as “Dylan.” She has not been heard from since.

Cann was described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and a flower tattoo on her forearm and wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

