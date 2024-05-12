St. Louis County man to face trial in Ballwin road rage case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is accused of yelling a racial slur and making death threats at another driver in a reported road rage investigation.

According to the Ballwin Police Department’s probable cause statement, the incident occurred on March 5, 2023, in the 14900 block of Manchester Road.

Police claim Dylan Romine (age not provided) used his pickup truck to repeatedly cut the victim off while they were traveling on Highway 141 and refused to let the victim change lanes.

When the victim managed to get around Romine’s vehicle, police claim Romine sped up to keep the victim from turning.

Eventually, both vehicles were at a business on Manchester Road.

Police claim Romine got out of his truck and punched the victim’s front windshield. He allegedly called the victim a racial epithet and threatened to shoot him. Romine walked back to his truck and then side-swiped the victim’s car while leaving the scene.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Romine with second-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Romine on April 19, 2024. He was finally taken into custody on May 7. Romine is due in court on June 6.

