St. Louis County dipping into Rams Settlement Fund for roads

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council voted to spend $40 million of the Rams settlement money to improve subdivision streets in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Mark Harder introduced the legislation that was approved at Tuesday night’s meeting. Harder told FOX 2 that this addresses an ongoing problem.

“This would be the first withdrawal from that (Rams settlement) fund; it has a total right now of $180 million and we’re going to take $40 million out for this project over a number of years,” he said.

The St. Louis County Transportation and Public Works Department has identified 55 subdivisions throughout the county with the worst streets.

“We repair roads based on their condition, with the worst roads getting fixed first,” a spokesperson from County Executive Sam Page’s office said. “The Transportation and Public Works Department has a process and that’s the process we will follow.”

FOX 2 reached out to Page, asking if he would sign the legislation but there has been no response as of Tuesday night. If the legislation sits unsigned on his desk for 15 days, it automatically becomes law.

