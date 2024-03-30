St. Louis charity walk raises thousands for addiction recovery support

ST. LOUIS — Early risers gathered this morning with a shared purpose: to participate in a charity walk starting from the Ballwin Fit Body Boot Camp and spanning 15 miles to Warson Woods.

The event aims to raise funds for The Next Step, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing financial assistance to individuals actively engaged in a 12-step recovery program for alcohol or substance use disorders. Proceeds from the walk will support tuition assistance for these individuals.

“Personally, I’m in recovery myself. I’ve got about 6 and a half years under my belt and I was a recipient from The Next Step a few years back, and the idea was I wanted to give back. They were able to provide for me and to help me in a moment of need and I want to be able to give that back,” shared Michael Keane, owner of Fit Body Boot Camp.

This year marks the second annual charity walk, following last year’s successful event which raised six thousand dollars. As of now, this year’s fundraising efforts have surpassed sixteen thousand dollars and continue to grow.

