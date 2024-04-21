St. Jude Dream Home helps fund life-long research

TOPEKA (KSNT) — With just four days until the start of the St. Jude Dream Home Campaign, 27 News wants to tell you how your generosity will help the children of St. Jude.

KSNT 27 News is partnering with St. Jude to raffle off a brand-new home in Topeka. All of the money raised will go to help the children’s hospital. This year, the number of childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. is expected to reach 580,000.

St. Jude has survivorship studies, where the long-term effects of pediatric cancer treatment are being studied to develop a plan to minimize any late effects. Reserving just one ticket for the Topeka St. Jude Dream Home Campaign can help fund that research.

The dream home can be found at 2635 SW Sherwood Park Drive in Topeka. It is being built by Drippé Homes and has an estimated value of $600,000.

Features of the dream home include three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an estimated 2,200 square feet. Free tours of the home run from July 12-28 at the following times:

Fridays: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets for the 2024 St. Jude Dream Home will be available on our website in the coming days.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.