St. Joseph teacher group announces school board endorsements

Mar. 8—Three candidates running for the St. Joseph School Board received backing from the regional chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association on Friday.

The group endorsed Mike Moore, Latonya Williams and Tami Pasley for the open board spots.

"Please take time to educate yourselves about these three candidates and get out to vote," the group said in its social media statement.

Williams currently serves as board president. Pasley previously held office from April 2016 to April 2022 and was board president for two years. Moore has served on various committees of the school board for several years now as an appointed volunteer and community participant.

MSTA or Missouri National Education Association endorsement can be powerful in school board races. Lori Witham (2020), LaTonya Williams and David Foster (2021), Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller (2022), and Rick Gehring (2023) each won seats on the board after being endorsed by one or both teacher groups. More often than not, the groups have predicted the first-place candidate.

The election takes place on April 2.