St. Joseph police investigating morning shooting

Jun. 6—St. Joseph police are investigating an early morning shooting in the North End that left two people wounded.

The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Shady Avenue where two victims were shot and wounded.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the victims, who were 35 years old and 23 years old, were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 56-year-old male is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

