St. Joseph Food Program receives refrigerated truck to expand possibilities

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha received a major upgrade with a brand new refrigerated truck from the Hunger Task Force.

The refrigerated truck enables the organization to provide more fresh food to neighbors in need than ever before.

Officials told Local 5 News that the truck can transport up to 8,000 pounds of food per load and includes a lifted gate.

The lifted gate is expected to make picking up perishable food items more efficient.

