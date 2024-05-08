St. Joseph County primary election results

South Bend Tribune
·1 min read
The following are St. Joseph County vote totals only in contested races. The county reported 11.83% of registered voters cast a ballot.

U.S. President

RepublicansDonald Trump 10,396 (77%)Nikki Haley 3,083 (23%)

Indiana governor

RepublicansMike Braun 5,567 (40%)Brad Chambers 2,493 (18%)Suzanne Crouch 2,404 (17%)Curtis Hill 1,494 (11%)Eric Doden 1,184 (9%)Jamie Reitenour 606 (4%)

U.S. Senate

DemocratsValerie McCray 5,199 (66%)Marc Carmichael 2,685 (34%)

Indiana Senate, District 8

RepublicansJoe Layne 572 (51%)Mike Bohacek 405 (36%)Spencer England 150 (13%)

Indiana Senate, District 10

DemocratsDavid Niezgodski 3,711 (62%)Tim Swager 2,263 (38%)

Indiana House, Distict 7

RepublicansJake Teshka 3,906 (85%)Timothy Jaycox 708 (15%)

St. Joseph County Recorder

DemocratsSharon Banicki 6,160 (69%)Carolyn Topolski 2,822 (31%)

St. Joseph County Commissioner, Dist. 3

RepublicansTony Hazen 2,525 (42%)Tom McCormick 2,479 (41%)Maggie DeMaegd 975 (16%)

St. Joseph County Council

District D DemocratsJenn Shabazz 788 (58%)Jason Piontek 562 (42%)

District F RepublicansRandall Figg 1,807 (64%)Kris Verash 1,024 (36%)

District I RepublicansAndy Rutten 1,237 (63%)Kent Hizer 722 (37%)

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County primary vote totals