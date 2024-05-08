St. Joseph County primary election results
The following are St. Joseph County vote totals only in contested races. The county reported 11.83% of registered voters cast a ballot.
U.S. President
RepublicansDonald Trump 10,396 (77%)Nikki Haley 3,083 (23%)
Indiana governor
RepublicansMike Braun 5,567 (40%)Brad Chambers 2,493 (18%)Suzanne Crouch 2,404 (17%)Curtis Hill 1,494 (11%)Eric Doden 1,184 (9%)Jamie Reitenour 606 (4%)
U.S. Senate
DemocratsValerie McCray 5,199 (66%)Marc Carmichael 2,685 (34%)
Indiana Senate, District 8
RepublicansJoe Layne 572 (51%)Mike Bohacek 405 (36%)Spencer England 150 (13%)
Indiana Senate, District 10
DemocratsDavid Niezgodski 3,711 (62%)Tim Swager 2,263 (38%)
Indiana House, Distict 7
RepublicansJake Teshka 3,906 (85%)Timothy Jaycox 708 (15%)
St. Joseph County Recorder
DemocratsSharon Banicki 6,160 (69%)Carolyn Topolski 2,822 (31%)
St. Joseph County Commissioner, Dist. 3
RepublicansTony Hazen 2,525 (42%)Tom McCormick 2,479 (41%)Maggie DeMaegd 975 (16%)
St. Joseph County Council
District D DemocratsJenn Shabazz 788 (58%)Jason Piontek 562 (42%)
District F RepublicansRandall Figg 1,807 (64%)Kris Verash 1,024 (36%)
District I RepublicansAndy Rutten 1,237 (63%)Kent Hizer 722 (37%)
This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County primary vote totals