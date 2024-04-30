St. Joseph County makes final push to train workers ahead of May 7 primary election

Poll workers help to put voters at the voting machines Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in the lobby of the County-City Building in South Bend. Early voting is now taking place in St. Joseph County.

SOUTH BEND — Training sessions over the next several days will prepare St. Joseph County residents interested in making some cash as poll workers on Election Day.

Ahead of the May 7 primary election, a total of 42 vote centers in St. Joseph County are in need of about six clerks and other election workers to fill in if others call off, according to Chief Deputy Clerk of Elections Trisha Carrico.

The mandatory training sessions are to be held on the fourth floor council chambers of the County-City Building in downtown South Bend.

This training applies only to the May primary, not the November general election. Under state law, the county must train workers before each election.

Early voting for the primary election continues until Monday, May 6, at noon and the polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are many contested races for St. Joseph County and statewide offices you can view at https://www.vote411.org/indiana.

As of Tuesday, Carrico said, about 3,000 people had voted early by mailing in ballots or going to vote centers. She said that number is low for a presidential election year, likely because both major parties have only one candidate seen as viable — Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

"Back in 2020 at this point in time," Carrico said, noting there were many competitive Democratic candidates, "we would have had over 20,000 votes."

Training for clerks and sheriffs

Sessions for clerks and sheriffs are set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Those interested in serving as a clerk or a sheriff can also attend general trainings on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Bipartisan duos of clerks check photo IDs, find the voter in the electronic pollbook and collect other information. They also initial ballots and sync pollbooks.

Sheriffs direct voters to the proper checkpoints at vote centers, advising them to have their photo IDs on hand. They're on the lookout for electioneering, which is the illegal display of political literature or symbols, and call law enforcement in the event of a conflict. Sheriffs also stand behind the last person in line once 6 p.m. arrives so that no one else can vote.

Both clerks and sheriffs earn $160 on Election Day.

Training for inspectors and judges

Sessions for inspectors and judges are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

An inspector manages a vote center. They're ultimately responsible for picking up and returning election supplies, setting up vote centers and handling voter challenges.

Judges are assistants to the inspector. Because this year the inspector is a Democrat, a Republican judge must accompany the inspector to return elections to the County-City Building after all votes are in, Carrico said.

Inspectors make $260 a day. Democratic judges make $160 while the Republican judge will make $170, on account of the additional duty of delivering results to the County-City Building.

Email South Bend Tribune city reporter Jordan Smith at JTsmith@gannett.com. Follow him on X: @jordantsmith09

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: St. Joseph County needs election workers ahead of May 7 primary