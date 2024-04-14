BINGHAM TWP. — A 38-year-old St. Johns man was killed in a motorcycle-car crash Sunday afternoon, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said.

The St. Johns man was riding his motorcycle south on South DeWitt Road, north of Yallup Road, about 1:30 p.m. when he lost control, CCSO Lt. Dan Spitzley said in a press release. The motorcycle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 17-year-old DeWitt boy.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, St. Johns Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance and the Clinton County Road Commission.

This crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: St. Johns motorcyclist killed in Sunday afternoon crash