St. Johns County warns of contractor scams following St. Augustine tornado

A tornado was reported in the Trailmark subdivision near World Golf Village in St. Augustine on Thursday.

As the county begins to assess the damage from a tornado that touched down in the vicinity of Samara Lakes and TrailMark subdivisions at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, officials are warning residents to be wary of contractor scams.

To avoid falling prey to scam artists, the county released the following tips:

Speak with your insurance agent before signing any contracts.

Use caution when hiring someone who approaches you unsolicited.

Be wary of hiring anyone offering a discount to fix repairs with materials “leftover from another job.”

Request multiple estimates.

Verify a contractor’s license from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Request references. Contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office to verify if any complaints have been filed against the company or contractor.

Validate current insurance policies and/or bonding information.

Never pay the complete bill in advance and use caution with the amount used for deposits.

Ensure proper permitting prior to all construction/repairs. For questions concerning whether a repair requires a permit, contact the St. Johns County Building Department.

Read the entire contract, including the fine print, before signing.

Every contract must include a “buyer’s right to cancel” within a three-day window.

Make sure that the property is void of any liens from suppliers or subcontractors who were not paid by the contractor.

Insist on releasing all property liens from subcontractors before making final payments.

Do not sign a certificate of completion or pay in full unless you're completely satisfied.

