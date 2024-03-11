St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who stole $8,995 ring from pawn shop

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) is actively seeking the location of 28-year-old Abraham Bell Jr. in connection with a grand theft incident that occurred on March 4.

According to the SJSO, deputies responded to a report of grand theft at Olde City Jewelry & Pawn located on US-1 South.

According to reports, the suspect fled from the establishment with a ring valued at $8,995. Notably, the suspect left behind a shoe at the scene. Following the incident, SJSO deployed both patrol units and K9 Daisy Mae to track the suspect’s trail. Surveillance footage from the area reportedly captured the suspect entering a vehicle after fleeing from the pawn shop.

Further investigation conducted by SJSO detectives revealed that a man matching the description of the suspect had attempted to sell the stolen ring to a pawn shop in Jacksonville.

Through their inquiries, detectives identified 28-year-old Abraham Bell as the primary suspect in the case.

Bell is currently wanted on active warrants for felony violation of parole, and he has a documented history of similar theft offenses. Despite efforts by law enforcement, Bell remains at large, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

SJSO urges anyone with information regarding Bell’s location or activities to come forward. Individuals can contact SJSO directly at crimetips@sjso.org. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-277-TIPS (8477) or by utilizing the P3TIPS smartphone application. Informants may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to Bell’s arrest.

