St. Johns County prepares for multi-million-dollar coastal renovations

Vilano Beach

St. Johns County is set to begin a $38.6 million Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project to restore storm-damaged dunes and berms. According to a recent news release, 2 million cubic yards of sand will provide substantial coastline fortifications, including 13-18 feet of dune reconstruction, eight feet of beach berm elevation, along with increasing beach width from 40 to 180 feet.

Simply stated, these measures will provide storm protection to upland infrastructures, add wildlife habitat and provide beachgoers with more beach.

Visit https://www.sjcfl.us/pvbeach/ for updates on beach parking closures. You also can access the St. Johns County mobile app, SJC Connect, for beach and parking access information.

Last month, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to award the beach restoration to Weeks Marine.

State legislative funding and grants will provide $30.6 million, and the county will provide the remaining funds for the project. Ongoing construction will directly affect access to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park. Contractor crews and security will be on site directing pedestrian access to ensure public safety. The county's Parks & Recreation Department will remove the Mickler’s Beach boardwalk and install a permanent, ADA-accessible mobi-mat.

Emergency Management Director Joe Giammanco underscored the importance of public safety.

“We’re going to move through this as fast as we can with as little impact, but safety is paramount,” he said in the news release. “We will communicate details to the public as extensively and frequently as possible.”

The Florida Department of Environmental Project outlined 17.1 miles of the county’s 42 miles of Atlantic coastline as critically eroded, with an additional 7.6 miles deemed non-critically eroded.

The release noted that historically, the St. Augustine and Matanzas Inlets have been the primary causes of erosion. However, currently, hurricanes, nor’easters, overwashes, and seawalls have also contributed, "necessitating action by government entities at the local, state, and federal levels."

According to Project Manager for Coastal Management Stephen Hammond, last year the county assumed responsibility for the FEMA Dune Enhancement Project (Hurricanes Ian/Nicole); FEMA Cat G South Ponte Vedra Park Repairs; Vilano Beach/South Ponte Vedra Beach Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM); St. Augustine’s Summer Haven Feasibility Study; St. Augustine’s Porpoise Point Drive Armoring Project; and St. Augustine’s Summer Haven Dredge Disposal. Construction of the first four projects has been completed; the last two are ongoing.

The St. Augustine Coastal Management Projects include:

Vilano Beach/South Ponte Vedra Beach (CSRM) – Completed

Construction – August 2023 – December 2023

Borrow Area – N3

Length: 3 miles

Volume Placed: 1.1 million cubic yards

Sea Oats Planted: 390,000 (Earth Balance)

Engineer: United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

Contractor: Weeks Marine

Cost: $20 million

Funding: USACE FCCE

Summer Haven Feasibility Study – Completed

A county-funded study of the Summer Haven River and surrounding areas to determine the effects of an open or closed river along with developing alternatives to keep the river open. The study’s second phase will determine the economic value of an open river.

Porpoise Point Drive Armoring Project – Ongoing

Construction of a seawall with a riprap connection to a Federal structure

Construction – October 2023 – February 2024

Length of Seawall: 125 feet

Length of Riprap: 50 feet

Engineer: AtkinsRéalis

Contractor: Construct Co.

Cost: $1 million

Funding: St. Johns County

Summer Haven Dredge Disposal – Ongoing

Construction – October 2023 – April 2024

Borrow Area – Intracoastal Waterway

Length: 1.3 miles

Volume Placed: 500,000 cubic yards

Engineer: USACE

Contractor: Southwinds Construction

Funding: USACE and Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND)

Future Coastal Management projects include:

St. Augustine Beach Shoreline Protection Project – USACE

Construction – February 2024 – September 2024

Borrow Area – S1

Length: 3 miles

Volume Placed: 2.5 million cubic yards

Engineer: USACE

Contractor: Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company

Cost: $33.5 million

Funding: Flood Control and Coastal Emergencies (FCCE)

Also, the Porpoise Point Shoreline Stabilization Project and the St. Johns County Coastal Management Plan.

Visit https://www.sjcfl.us/departments/coastal-projects/ for more information on St. Johns County Coastal Projects.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Johns County is set to begin a $38.6 million Ponte Vedra Beach Restoration Project