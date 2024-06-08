St. Johns County matches 3 years' worth of deputy shootings with third in 2024

After having just one shooting by a St. Johns County deputy in each of the last three years, Times-Union records show the Sheriff's Office has already equaled that total so far this year with its third occurring Friday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m. a concerned family member contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a man who had been drinking alcohol, was making suicidal threats and left his home with a firearm. Deputies located him in his vehicle on Old Moultrie Road at U.S. 1 South and attempted to communicate with him. He was uncooperative while armed with a firearm and began to ram one of the patrol vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said. Four deputies opened fire.

The unidentified man did not survive.

St. Johns County sheriff's officers cordon off the area of U.S. 1 and Old Moultrie Road after a deputy shot someone Friday.

What happened in the other two St. Johns County deputy shootings?

The first shooting that involved a St. Johns County deputy this year actually happened in Jacksonville.

On May 21 the deputy was part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force including the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office surveilling a sexual battery suspect wanted in South Carolina who was spotted in Duval County, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters previously said.

One of the Jacksonville detectives saw a parked vehicle at a North Main Street Circle K gas station that the suspect may have been in and then saw a man coming out of a business who looked like him. The driver then got out of the car, which was stolen, while a woman was still inside, Waters said. While the detective took that man into custody, a U.S. deputy marshal and the St. Johns County deputy then shot and killed the suspect.

The sheriff did not say what the suspect did to prompt the use of deadly force or whether he was armed. This same unidentified rape suspect also was wanted in a May 16 stabbing murder in Jacksonville. The sheriff did not say what, if any, charges were made against the driver or if the woman was arrested.

No names were released, with Waters saying he would leave that to the lead agency handling the investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE's policy is to not comment on a specific case until the investigation is complete, according to its website. Those investigations often take more than a year.

The other shooting happened just three days later on May 24 when 29-year-old Matthew Ross Dalton was wounded following a traffic pursuit.

It began about 11:30 p.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver in the area of Florida 207 and Florida 312. The driver refused to yield and fled south on 207, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office previously said.

Deputies utilized stop sticks and executed a ramming maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop on the north onramp to Interstate 95 from 207. The vehicle at this point was facing toward the patrol vehicles. Deputies got out and began attempts to take the suspect into custody. But he instead drove toward them, and a deputy fired into the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

The suspect continued to flee until deputies executed another ramming maneuver on 207 at Deerpark Boulevard where the suspect was taken into custody with a gunshot wound to his leg. No deputies or other citizens were injured.

Dalton was charged with multiple DUI and traffic and other offenses inluding fleeing/eluding law enforcement after being treated at a hospital. He has since been released on $36,750 bond as of June 2, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Johns County deputies shoot and kill suicidal man