St. Johns County issues a cease-and-desist letter to St. Augustine’s Ancient City Recycling

Ancient City Recycling, LLC

On March 5, during a St. Johns County Commission meeting, Commissioner Henry Dean requested an immediate investigation into Ancient City Recycling LLC, a wood and recycling processing business, based on reports of smoke inhalation conditions conveyed by residents within the surrounding community of Palencia.

Dean noted that he had addressed these smoke concerns with Greg Strong, the director of the Northeast District of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP.) Calling this a public safety issue, Dean reiterated that the county would do everything it could to enforce rules associated with open burning.

Dean was not alone in his commitment. Commissioner Christian Whitehurst expressed his discomfort with smoke blowing in residential backyards and suggested that Ancient City Recycling be shut down if found to be in violation of its special use permit.

Mike Roberson, the county’s director of Growth Management, said that an investigation would result in either a finding of compliance or a recommendation for permit revocation.

According to press release issued the following day by Tyler Jarnagin, the county’s public affairs supervisor, a cease-and-desist letter was issued to Ancient City Recycling after it was determined that the business disregarded the board’s request to discontinue burning operations until further investigation could be undertaken by the County Code Enforcement, Fire Rescue and Growth Management departments.

“The business chose to continue burning materials, bringing the business further out of compliance,” he said in the press release. “The Board of County Commissioners remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of all members of the public and maintaining environmental integrity."

The news release noted that Fire Rescue was deployed to the location of the burning and remained on site until the fire was extinguished.

The St. Augustine Record spoke to an employer associated with Ancient City on March 8 who said that after meeting with the county, the DEP and the FFS, (The Florida Forest Service,) the parties agreed to allow 72 hours for the piles to burn slowly to ensure faster burning while reducing the effect of the remaining smoke. The employer underscored that operations thereafter will then permanently cease.

Commissioner Dean told the St. Augustine Record on March 8 that if Ancient City disregards the outlined directives, the county will seek a judicial injunction.

Dean added that as soon as he was made aware of the situation 10 days ago, he knew that immediate action had to be taken to protect the safety of the residents as well as the environment.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: St. Augustine's Ancient City Recycling receives a cease-and-desist notice alleging permit violations