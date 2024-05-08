St. Johns County Fire Rescue bids farewell to a loving member of the department

St. Johns County Fire Rescue has lost a loving member of the department.

It was announced on Tuesday that one of their therapy dogs, K9 Shea had passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our therapy dogs, K9 Shea,” SJCFR said on its Facebook account.

K9 Shea was donated in December of 2022 by K9s For Warriors. She was assigned to the communications Center.

“Shea brought a welcomed relief and excitement to all those who knew her and she will be missed by all,” SJCFR said in the emotional post. “Please keep her handler, our Communications staff, and our Department in your thoughts and prayers.”

Shea was a member of SJFR and was assigned to the Communications Center.

K9 Shea was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Members of SJFR bid farewell to their partner, friend, and loved oned, K9 Shea.

On Tuesday, Northeast Florida first responders gathered at the Jacksonville Fallen Officer Memorial to highlight how important therapy dogs are to ease line-of-duty stress. This event coincided with Mental Health Awareness Month.

