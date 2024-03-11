St. Johns County deputies put out reminder ahead of spring break

With Spring Break kicking off across Florida, local police departments are reminding beachgoers to behave during their travels.

The city of Miami Beach already broke things off with spring breakers after years of unruly crowds and violence.

But the lure of the sunshine state still has vacationers eyeing other sites across Florida with the beaches of Northeast Florida as an option.

For any rowdy spring breakers, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Department says, not so fast.

The sheriff’s office plans to have more units patrolling the beach.

Deputies will be looking for those who are under the influence.

The department put out a reminder of the rules on the beach:

No alcohol or glass container

No loud music

No fires or fireworks

And if you bring your pet to the beach... You’ll need to clean up after them and keep them on a leash.

We reached out to our local police departments who patrol the many beaches on the Northeast Florida coast.

We asked them if their agencies plan on enforcing stricter rules during the next few weeks of spring break.

And if there are any future plans to deter spring breakers or unruly crowds in the beaches area?

So far, St. Augustine Beach police responded saying: “Our agency will not be any more, or any less strict during our spring break. We encourage everyone to enjoy what our city and our beaches have to offer. We will continue to enforce the law (along with our ordinances) in a fair and unbiased manner as we have always done.”

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department also said it is not discussing plans to deter spring breakers.

Other departments had the following to say about their plans:

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

“SJSO will have additional specialized units operational during spring break, with an emphasis on our beach communities. This includes our traffic and DUI enforcement units as well as deputies specifically assigned to beach patrol. Deputies will strictly enforce beach rules and regulations due to the expected surge in beach visitors as safety must be a priority.”

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department

“We will continue business as usual. We historically monitor calls for service during busier times of year and schedule additional personnel as needed, as we have always done, Jax Beach PD said. “Public safety is our priority.”

As we get more responses from departments, we will update them here.

