St. Johns County confirms Sean McGee as new fire chief

The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) has unanimously approved Sean McGee as the new fire chief of St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

As the St. Augustine Record reported in October, McGee was named acting fire chief upon the resignation of Fire Chief Scott Bullard. Appointed in May 2023, Bullard replaced Chief Jeffrey Prevatt, who retired in December 2022.

County Administrator Joy Andrews noted that because of McGee’s outstanding leadership and the team that he had assembled, the appointment superseded the county’s original plan to undertake a national search to fill the position.

“Sean McGee puts the safety of his team and the community before himself,” Andrews said in a press release.

As a 25-year member of St. Johns County Fire Rescue, McGee served the department in the operational ranks of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief for the past 11 years before assuming the role as acting fire chief.

McGee also has served as an airport operations liaison, as well as within the New Hire Committee and Aerial Operations Programming; Marine Rescue Program Development; and the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Program.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick underscored McGee's qualifications.

“There is no one more qualified for this position,” he said in a press release. “Chief McGee’s continued leadership is great news for St. Johns County Fire Rescue. I look forward to our partnership in public safety.”

David Stephens, president of the St Johns County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics IAFF Local 3865, described the appointment as one that the St. Johns County Professional Firefighters are excited about.

“We look forward to working with him as we continue to protect our community and advance our department into the future,” he said in a news release.

