St. John man charged with choking and punching woman

A St. John man has been charged after allegedly attacking a woman in the back seat of his car, according to court records.

Zac Casalin, 23, was charged Wednesday with criminal confinement, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and misdemeanor domestic battery.

He is in custody, held on a $40,000, or $4,000 cash surety bond.

Police responded March 18.

The victim told officers they had just got back from O’Hare. Casalin went inside the house and told her not to come in.

She started honking the car horn.

Casalin came out, got into the back seat, then choked the woman for about two minutes, punched her in the stomach, then “stabbed” her in the leg with the car key, court records allege.

“I’m going to kill you,” he said.

He went back inside, then his relative came out to let her in the house.

The woman said he had punched and choked her in the past.

Officers found Casalin and arrested him.

He later admitted to investigators at the police station he was “in a blind rage.”

