St. Helena teenager charged in shooting that killed 6-year-old boy at Beaufort apartments

A St. Helena Island 18-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a child at a Beaufort apartment complex earlier this month.

Benjamin Shamar Seabrook IV has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice, unlawful conduct toward a child, tampering with evidence, and filing a false police report, according to the Beaufort Police Department’s Facebook page.

As of Saturday morning, Seabrook was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, police were called to Cross Creek Apartments at 325 Ambrose Run, where the child had been shot.

Six-year-old Frankie Washington initially survived the gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m. March 3 at the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital, according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott.

At the time, police called the shooting an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

