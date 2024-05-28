St. George's School 2024 Prize Day recipients
Orion Military Scholar Award – Presented to the first graduate of Orion Military Scholars Program for his determination, hard work and leadership:
RYLAND LEE EYMAN
Binney Prize – For the highest scholarship in the Sixth Form:
FUQI CUI
Drury Prize – For excellence in Art:
CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)
The Class of 1978 Music Prize – Awarded to the student who through personal effort has inspired the musical life of the school:
NICOLE JANET RICHARDS (Middletown, R.I.)
Choir Prize:
CLARA PERRY HESLAM
CHRISTA BADOO
Wood Dramatics Prize – For the student whose abilities and efforts have contributed most to the theater at St. George’s:
YUEWEN XIANG
Chapel Prize:
CLARA PERRY HESLAM
Logan Prize for English:
FUQI CUI
Dartmouth College Alumni History Prize:
YUEWEN XIANG
Evans Spanish Prize:
CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)
Rives French Prize:
AVA BOATWRIGHT HILL-EDGAR
Chinese Prize – Awarded to a student who has demonstrated consistently high performance in the study of Mandarin Chinese and shown a genuine interest in the Chinese language and culture while at St. George’s:
MORGAN FIELD ORR
King Medal – For excellence in Latin.
FUQI CUI
Edgar Prize in Mathematics:
FUQI CUI
FELIX WANG
Physics Prize:
KATE INGRAM PICKFORD
The Ramsing Prize – For excellence in Marine and Environmental Biology.
CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)
A/B. George D. Donnelly Athletic Award - Awarded to two students who, in the opinion of the Head of School and the Athletic Director, possess a passion for athletics and who demonstrate the dedication and the sportsmanship to succeed in a variety of athletic endeavors:
MASON BREEN BECHTEL
CHRISTOPHER TYLER EBBIN
Pullins Family Cup - Awarded to a girl of the Sixth Form whose steady devotion to the high ideals of good sportsmanship has been an inspiration to her fellow students:
KATE INGRAM PICKFORD
Thayer Cup - Awarded to a boy of the Sixth Form whose steady devotion to the high ideals of good sportsmanship has been an inspiration to his fellow students:
JACOB PARKER MORSE
Louise Elliot Cup - Awarded to a Sixth form girl for excellence in athletics and for promoting the spirit of hard, clean play:
ANA PARKER LIAL
Samuel Powel Cup - Awarded to a Sixth Form boy for excellence in athletics and for promoting the spirit of hard, clean play:
JAMES WILLIAM MCCARRON III (Portsmouth, R.I.)
Charles M. Dean Memorial Award - In memory of Charles Maitland Dean, Senior Prefect 1968, killed in Laos in 1974. Given by his family and friends, and awarded for the Sixth Form year to a boy or girl who has demonstrated a concern for the community, the ability to lead, and a sense of civic responsibility:
KIARA ELIAS PANARELLO
Conrad Young Prize – Awarded to a member of the Fifth form who has contributed significantly to the School's efforts to become a more diverse, respectful community through scholarship, leadership and character:
NOELANI ARAYA-ROJAS
Centennial Prize - Established in the school's centennial year. Awarded to two students of the graduating class who have made extraordinary and inspirational contributions to the school:
LEON DOUGLAS CORREIA III
YUEWEN XIANG
The Jefferys Prize - Given in memory of Cham Jefferys to the Sixth Former who in the opinion of the faculty has done the most to enhance the moral and intellectual climate of the school:
KATE INGRAM PICKFORD
Phelps Montgomery Frissell Prize - Awarded to the member of the Sixth Form who, in the opinion of the faculty, has made the best use of his or her talents:
PANHARITH KEO SAM
Head of School’s Award - Presented to a member of the Sixth Form in recognition of his or her faithful devotion to the School and its mission:
KATHERINE TAYLOR FITZGIBBONS
St. George's Medal - Awarded to the member of the Sixth Form who, in the opinion of the faculty, through effort, character, athletics and scholarship during the year has best caught and expressed the ideals and spirit of St. George's:
AVA BOATWRIGHT HILL-EDGAR
