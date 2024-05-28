St. George's School 2024 Prize Day recipients

Orion Military Scholar Award – Presented to the first graduate of Orion Military Scholars Program for his determination, hard work and leadership:

RYLAND LEE EYMAN

Binney Prize – For the highest scholarship in the Sixth Form:

FUQI CUI

Drury Prize – For excellence in Art:

CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)

The Class of 1978 Music Prize – Awarded to the student who through personal effort has inspired the musical life of the school:

NICOLE JANET RICHARDS (Middletown, R.I.)

Choir Prize:

CLARA PERRY HESLAM

CHRISTA BADOO

Clara Dellenbaugh of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, shown here with Head of School Michael C. Wirtz, graduated with high distinction from St. George’s School on May 26 and was the winner of the Drury Prize for excellence in art, the Evans Spanish Prize, and the Ramsing Prize for excellence in marine and environmental biology. She heads to Middlebury College this fall.

Wood Dramatics Prize – For the student whose abilities and efforts have contributed most to the theater at St. George’s:

YUEWEN XIANG

Chapel Prize:

CLARA PERRY HESLAM

Logan Prize for English:

FUQI CUI

Dartmouth College Alumni History Prize:

YUEWEN XIANG

Evans Spanish Prize:

CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)

Rives French Prize:

AVA BOATWRIGHT HILL-EDGAR

Chinese Prize – Awarded to a student who has demonstrated consistently high performance in the study of Mandarin Chinese and shown a genuine interest in the Chinese language and culture while at St. George’s:

MORGAN FIELD ORR

King Medal – For excellence in Latin.

FUQI CUI

Edgar Prize in Mathematics:

FUQI CUI

FELIX WANG

Physics Prize:

KATE INGRAM PICKFORD

The Ramsing Prize – For excellence in Marine and Environmental Biology.

CLARA KEELER DELLENBAUGH (Portsmouth, R.I.)

A/B. George D. Donnelly Athletic Award - Awarded to two students who, in the opinion of the Head of School and the Athletic Director, possess a passion for athletics and who demonstrate the dedication and the sportsmanship to succeed in a variety of athletic endeavors:

MASON BREEN BECHTEL

CHRISTOPHER TYLER EBBIN

Pullins Family Cup - Awarded to a girl of the Sixth Form whose steady devotion to the high ideals of good sportsmanship has been an inspiration to her fellow students:

KATE INGRAM PICKFORD

Thayer Cup - Awarded to a boy of the Sixth Form whose steady devotion to the high ideals of good sportsmanship has been an inspiration to his fellow students:

JACOB PARKER MORSE

Louise Elliot Cup - Awarded to a Sixth form girl for excellence in athletics and for promoting the spirit of hard, clean play:

ANA PARKER LIAL

Samuel Powel Cup - Awarded to a Sixth Form boy for excellence in athletics and for promoting the spirit of hard, clean play:

JAMES WILLIAM MCCARRON III (Portsmouth, R.I.)

Charles M. Dean Memorial Award - In memory of Charles Maitland Dean, Senior Prefect 1968, killed in Laos in 1974. Given by his family and friends, and awarded for the Sixth Form year to a boy or girl who has demonstrated a concern for the community, the ability to lead, and a sense of civic responsibility:

KIARA ELIAS PANARELLO

Conrad Young Prize – Awarded to a member of the Fifth form who has contributed significantly to the School's efforts to become a more diverse, respectful community through scholarship, leadership and character:

NOELANI ARAYA-ROJAS

Centennial Prize - Established in the school's centennial year. Awarded to two students of the graduating class who have made extraordinary and inspirational contributions to the school:

LEON DOUGLAS CORREIA III

YUEWEN XIANG

The Jefferys Prize - Given in memory of Cham Jefferys to the Sixth Former who in the opinion of the faculty has done the most to enhance the moral and intellectual climate of the school:

KATE INGRAM PICKFORD

Phelps Montgomery Frissell Prize - Awarded to the member of the Sixth Form who, in the opinion of the faculty, has made the best use of his or her talents:

PANHARITH KEO SAM

Head of School’s Award - Presented to a member of the Sixth Form in recognition of his or her faithful devotion to the School and its mission:

KATHERINE TAYLOR FITZGIBBONS

St. George's Medal - Awarded to the member of the Sixth Form who, in the opinion of the faculty, through effort, character, athletics and scholarship during the year has best caught and expressed the ideals and spirit of St. George's:

AVA BOATWRIGHT HILL-EDGAR

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: St. George's School 2024 Prize Day recipients