St. George police search for this alleged knife-wielding jewelry thief

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The St. George Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $40,000 worth of jewelry, threatened a store employee with a knife, and ran.

The man stole the jewelry from Jonny Roxx at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Monday, April 29, the police department said. At this time, the man is still outstanding.

The man reportedly has a large scar on the left side of his head and was last seen driving a newer model white Kia car.

Additionally, police are searching for the woman pictured below who they say is not a suspect, “but police are very interested in speaking with her about this incident.”

If you have any information, the St. George Police Department asks you to call them at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 24P011393.

