St. Cloud's shuttle has arrived

ST. CLOUD — Inspiration Mock Orbiter arrived in St. Cloud this weekend. Its arrival comes after months of high anticipation.

“We are excited to have the space shuttle and its part of space travel history in St. Cloud,” Mayor Dave Kleis said. “Inspiration will be a big draw to our community and Minnesota.”

Pieces of St. Cloud's new space shuttle sitting at the public works building, with its future up in the air.

The full-scale space shuttle orbiter replica came to St. Cloud from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It will likely be used to simulate a virtual, data-based spaceflight experience, LVX System Founder and CEO Felicity John Pederson said.

“Wanna visit Saturn?” Pederson said. “Scientists and astronomers have collected enough data with probes and telescopes to virtually recreate what it’d be like to see, almost feel Saturn up close. Not to mention countless other places in deep space.”

However, the plans for this virtual reality experience aren’t set in stone. Pederson said an official proposal will be announced in roughly two months.

During its roughly 10-day trip up to Minnesota, the 140'-long truck carrying Inspiration’s 25-ton fuselage (main body) and another vehicle hauling its support equipment rolled through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. As it was such a large load, there were a few challenges, including two-lane highways, special permits in a few states, a police escort in Indiana, mountainous roads and a tight squeeze under a bridge.

Eight truckloads of Inspiration parts have already arrived in the Granite City.

Inspiration, according to Pederson’s general plan, is going to be re-assembled inside a large dome,serving as a main attraction of a new, non-profit educational “spaceport” complex. He expects three or four moresuch spheres, each sponsored by its own partner, to be part of the attraction. Pederson chose St. Cloud in part due to its central location, which will make the shuttle accessible to Minnesotans across the state.

More: The space shuttle's unclear future St. Cloud's future space shuttle doesn't have set-in-stone plans

Pederson said the state has shown interest in the project, as well as an airline carrier and Minnesota Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-14, who represents the St. Cloud area.

“The space shuttle Inspiration is going to contribute so much to our community,” Putnam said. “Sure, it’ll provide an economic boom, but I’m most excited by how its presence is going to inspire young people to dream big.”

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Inspiration Mock Orbiter space shuttle lands in St. Cloud