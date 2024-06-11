St. Cloud's future space shuttle is on the move despite financial uncertainty

ST. CLOUD — The largest part of St. Cloud’s future space shuttle, Inspiration Mock Orbiter, is expected to depart from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center this Wednesday, LVX System founder Felicity John Pederson told the St. Cloud Times. However, much of the shuttle’s plans remain uncertain as it makes its way across the country.

Pederson told the St. Cloud Times the shuttle is currently being funded privately; however, these funds won’t last forever. The organizer said acquiring and moving the shuttle has indirectly cost he and his wife, Irene Pederson, roughly $1.5 million.

However, when asked about the project’s expected total cost, Pederson couldn’t give an answer, saying it’s hard to tell considering an uncertain location and not knowing what purpose it’ll serve in the community.

“The answer will depend on how the plans are developed and approved,” Pederson said. “It’s entirely possible it could be funded by interested businesses, airlines, airplane manufacturers (and) local businesses…(It’s also possible to get) public involvement at the donation level, and if deemed worthy, tax money or government involvement.”

Mayor Dave Kleis said the city hasn’t financially invested in the shuttle project, nor will it for the rest of his mayoral term. He said what the next mayor does, and how that might impact the shuttle project, is to be determined.

Pederson said NASA required the shuttle be moved from its property promptly, which caused the St. Cloud shuttle project to take a fast-tracked approach.

“The existing plan is divided into two phases,” Pederson said. “Phase one is to rescue the shuttle and get it into Minnesota. This is nearly complete. Phase two is to develop such plans, along with (the) public, to execute and benefit from such plans.”

Pederson said the current idea is to create a virtual reality experience to replicate other planets. He also said partnering with the state to bolster tourism is another possibility. The shuttle previously discussed joining efforts with the incoming Great River Children's Museum, but the museum said it wants to focus on getting its own program started before taking on something new.

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud space shuttle funding and future home up in the air