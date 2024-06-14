St. Cloud medical school dorms to go before city council June 24

ST. CLOUD — CentraCare’s efforts to expand its St. Cloud presence are progressing through municipal hurdles. A public hearing is scheduled for June 24 to discuss three of the health care provider’s projects. Following the hearing, the city council can take official action.

The three projects include an ambulatory care addition, a rehabilitation building and 96 units of multi-family housing intended for medical students, according to city documents.

The University of Minnesota’s St. Cloud medical school campus, which came to fruition in 2023, is working in collaboration with CentraCare. Students starting this fall make up the first class to kick off the new location.

“This expanded relationship will build upon an existing foundation between the University of Minnesota and CentraCare that already includes a collaborative residency program dating back more than 25 years with University of Minnesota Family Medicine,” the University of Minnesota wrote in a statement.

CentraCare said in its zoning amendment application the St. Cloud area has seen an increased demand for orthopedic, neurology and rehabilitation services, which led to the proposed addition and rehabilitation building.

The ambulatory care addition will house an outpatient facility intended for those who may not require hospitalization but still need treatment or observation. Similarly, the rehabilitation center will host out-patient care for physical, occupational and speech therapy patients.

St. Cloud’s Community Director Matt Glaesman said he expects the projects to enhance St. Cloud’s economy both short-term with construction investments as well as long-term by bringing in an influx of medical students. The St. Cloud medical school campus will welcome its first 24 students this fall, the University of Minnesota said, and is on track to welcome nearly 100 students by 2029.

“When you look at the investment in construction, property taxes and the influx of medical students, and the spending that they do during their free time, that will definitely have an economic impact on the city,” Glaesman said.

