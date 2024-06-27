St. Cloud mayoral and city council candidates fall trap to state election laws

ST. CLOUD — Mayoral candidate James Trantina and St. Cloud City Council hopeful Mark Johnson have violated state election laws by putting up lawn signs before the permitted date of June 28.

According to Minnesota Statute 211B.045, noncommercial signs of any size are not allowed more than 46 days before the Aug. 13 primary election. Additionally, the law requires signs be removed within ten days of the Nov. 5 general election.

St. Cloud mayoral candidate James Trantina violated state election laws by posting lawn signs before June 28, 2024. Photo taken on June 26.

St. Cloud Clerk Seth Kauffman clarified that billboards and radio ads are permitted before June 28, just not signs. He explained to the St. Cloud Times that although the signs are displayed on the private property of the candidates' supporters, the candidates themselves are responsible for the violations.

More: Can Granite City make World Record St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis hosts 1,000th town hall, eyes Guinness World Record

“The candidate is the reasonable party that can ultimately be penalized,” Kauffman said. “(However, in terms of enforcement), we as a city focus on educating and discussing the statute with the property owner.”

City Council candidate Mark Johnson violated state election laws by posting lawn signs before June 28, 2024. Photo taken on June 26.

Trantina did not return a voicemail left by the St. Cloud Times. Johnson, on the other hand, acknowledged his mistake, stating he was unaware of the statute until it was too late.

“I had the signs made, and people were asking for them, so I was giving them out,” Johnson said. “I found out about the law after the signs were already distributed.”

Corey Schmidt covers local government for the St. Cloud Times. He can be reached at cschmidt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud municipal elections: 2 candidates break state election laws