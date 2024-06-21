St. Clair County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket

A St. Clair County woman hasn't been able to stop looking at an instant Michigan Lottery ticket she purchased.

The best part of the view? The $1 million prize she revealed and won.

The woman won one of the three $1,000,000 prizes on the $1,000,000 Deluxe Cash game after one of her numbers on the ticket matched a deluxe number, according to the Michigan Lottery.

The 76-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the Kroger store located at 66900 Gratiot Ave. in Richmond, about 25 miles southwest of Port Huron.

"Every time I buy Lottery tickets, I buy $20 worth, so I purchased two $1,000,000 Deluxe Cash tickets on my way out of Kroger," she told the Michigan Lottery. "I scratched the tickets when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $1 million, I thought to myself: 'This can’t be real!'

“I took the ticket back into the store and scanned it. When I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, I knew it was real! I have looked at the ticket every day since I won to make sure I’m not just seeing things."

She recently claimed her prize and opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

She plans to use the money to pay bills and save the rest.

"This prize is going to provide a nice financial cushion for me and my husband," she said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: St. Clair County woman wins $1M on instant game