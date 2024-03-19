St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Smith Deegan has been appointed to become the 31st Circuit Court's new probate judge.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointment Tuesday, alongside the appointment of Susan Longsworth to the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County.

Deegan has worked with the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office since 1999, according to the news release. She will be replacing retiring Probate Judge Elwood Brown.

More: Probate Judge Elwood Brown retires after 24 years

“I am extremely honored and grateful to Governor Whitmer for this appointment to the 31st Circuit Probate Court,” Deegan said in the news release. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve the citizens of St. Clair County in this new role, and will be committed to making fair and educated decisions while treating all who come before the Court with dignity and respect.”

In addition to her time as a prosecutor, Deegan has clerked for three judges in the 31st Circuit Court, which covers St. Clair County. She earned her law degree from Wayne State University and sits on the board for Lake Huron Medical Center. She has also been awarded the David M Schieber Lifesaver Award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

During her time as prosecutor, Deegan has also also served as lead attorney for the Criminal Sexual Conduct Unit and the St. Clair County Drug Task Force.

Deegan will begin as judge April 8 for a term that runs through January 1, 2025. There will be an election for the position in November.

Contact Johnathan Hogan at jhogan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: St. Clair County senior assistant prosecutor appointed as probate judge