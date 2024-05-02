St. Clair County jury returns verdict in double murder trial

A St. Clair County jury Thursday convicted an East St. Louis man of fatally shooting two men in Cahokia Heights in 2022.

Kevin B. Lipsey, 34, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Sean A. Johnson, 24, of Swansea and Dantez T. Ford, 21, of Cahokia Heights.

Johnson and Ford were pronounced deceased at the shooting scene on Brady Avenue in Cahokia Heights in June 2022.

Lipsey, who has been held in the St. Clair County Jail for nearly two years, faces a mandatory life sentence because two individuals lost their lives in a single event.

A sentencing will be conducted on a day to be determined.

The Major Case Squad of St. Louis investigated this double homicide.

Ford was found in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 4100 block of Brady Avenue and Johnson was found inside the home, police said in June 2022.

At the time of his arrest, Lipsey’s bond was set at $2 million. The case was remanded to the grand jury on July 7, 2022.

His trial began Monday in the St. Clair County courthouse in Belleville. Jurors deliberated for over two hours Thursday before returning the guilty verdict.