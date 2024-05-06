St. Clair County Fallen Officer Memorial Service moved due to threat of severe weather

Due to expected inclement weather on Tuesday, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is moving its annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service that is normally held outside of the jail to Christ Church on Frank Scott Parkway.

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Hendricks said a vehicle procession will leave from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 8:30 a.m. and will arrive at the church, located at 339 N. Frank Scott Parkway at 9 a.m.

This year’s ceremony will honor 51 officers who died in the line of duty in the communities surrounding St. Clair County.

The earliest death was Sheriff Herman Barnikol in 1900. He was killed in an inmate escape attempt at St. Cair County Jail. The most recent death was Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr. in 2021. A suspect who was fleeing a police traffic stop struck and killed Pierce.