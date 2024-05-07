St. Clair County will demolish derelict properties until $2 million state grant runs out

St. Clair County is using a $2 million in state grant to demolish unsafe and blighted properties across the county.

It is starting this month with 31 properties the county owns: a vacant commercial building in Belleville and 30 derelict homes in Cahokia Heights.

The county acquired the properties, among thousands of others, when the former owners stopped paying property taxes.

The St. Clair County Board executed a contract for the demolitions with Hayes Contracting, Inc. on May 1. County Board Chairman Mark Kern said the work would begin immediately.

The county has given the contractor a deadline of 90 days to complete the work, which can be extended due to weather conditions.

This first round of demolitions will cost $260,780, according to the contract.

The most expensive demolition will be the commercial building at 1013 W. Main St. in Belleville, which formerly housed real estate company Jamar Properties. It will cost $35,800.

The rest of the demolitions of badly-damaged vacant homes in Cahokia Heights will cost between about $2,500 and $12,500.

St. Clair County is demolishing derelict homes in Cahokia Heights like this one at 428 N. 59th St.

Most of the 31 properties to be demolished were owned by individuals before the county acquired them for back taxes. Three were owned by companies based in Cahokia Heights, Waterloo and Cincinnati, Ohio.

More derelict property demolitions will be announced later.

“There will be more until the money runs out,” Kern said.