St. Clair County coroner IDs man who died after shooting at McDonald’s restaurant

Two people were shot at the McDonald’s restaurant at 25th and State streets in East St. Louis Wednesday night and one of the victims died, Illinois State Police said.

Traveon L. Brown, 22, of Cahokia Heights died from gunshot wounds he received in the shooting, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said.

Illinois State Police officers responded to the McDonald’s at approximately 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting at the restaurant.

Two victims were shot and transported to an area hospital, state police said.

Brown was pronounced deceased at 8:08 p.m. in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Dye said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with this shooting.

Illinois State Police reported this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available.

Investigators are asking that any witness who has any information of this homicide to contact them by email at isp.crimetips@illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.