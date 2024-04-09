St. Charles County Police issue Missing Person Alert

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a Missing Person Alert.

James Robert Messex, 23, was last seen Sunday in the 1000 block of Motherhead Road. He was getting into a black SUV with an unknown person, a release said.

According to officials, James has developmental disabilities and takes medication. His guardian is not able to locate him and he did not show up to work Monday.

James is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts are asked to contact Detective Knobbe at 636-949-3000, ext. 4465, email at kknobbe@sccmo.org, or call 911.

