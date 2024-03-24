St. Charles contractor charged in roofing scam

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles-based contractor is facing charges for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars from a customer to fix their roof without doing the work.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department’s probable cause statement, the victim hired Ray L. Alexander, owner of Alexander Exteriors, on Aug. 7, 2023, to repair storm damage to her roof.

Police claim the victim cut Alexander a check for $9,100 as a down payment and for materials needed to do the job. Alexander contacted the victim on August 30 and asked for a second payment in the amount of $2,264.47 for additional materials. The victim wrote another check.

Tragic discovery ends search for missing Mizzou student

In September 2023, Alexander again contacted the victim and claimed there was a problem with his order and requested another $10,000 payment so he could obtain the materials in time to start the job. On Nov. 7, 2023, the victim wrote Alexander a check so the job would not be delayed.

All told, the victim gave $21,364.47 for the roofing job. The victim told police that no work was ever completed.

Police claim Alexander cashed all three checks at the victim’s bank days after each check was written. Police attempted to contact Alexander by phone and at his home on numerous occasions, but to no avail. Authorities believe he is intentionally avoiding law enforcement.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Alexander with three counts of stealing – $750 or more. The county court issued an arrest warrant for Alexander on March 20. Upon his arrest, Alexander will be jailed on a $7,500 cash-only bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.