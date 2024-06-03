St. Augustine tips its hat to outstanding students, graduating seniors and its newest lawyer

St Augustine High School’s Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) Program students recently attended the state’s first Cambridge in the Capitol Day in Tallahassee. The students discussed the AICE program with Florida representatives; senators; the commissioner of education; and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ assistant chief of staff. The team also visited the opening session of House of Representatives. Republican state Rep. Alex Rizzo recognized the students from the floor.

Cambridge International Education, a part of the University of Cambridge, offers curriculum and learning resources to students in grades pre-K through 12. Recognized globally for their rigor and quality by universities and employers, American Cambridge programs provide a flexible, custom framework to meet the diverse needs of students in public and private school, including English language learners.

INK!'s Class of 2024 graduating seniors

In other education news:

Scholarships awarded

The St. Johns County Education Foundation, which operates as Investing in Kids (INK!), honored its graduating Take Stock in Children seniors during its Bright Beginnings celebration.

Fourteen public high school graduates received a Take Stock in Children college scholarship funded by individual donors, corporate sponsors and community partners.

Tim Forson, superintendent of schools for the St. Johns County School District, acknowledged the graduating students, volunteer mentors, teachers, principals, school board members and INK! staff for their dedication to the program.

For over 25 years, INK! has served as the exclusive umbrella agency for the county's statewide, public-private partnership non-profit, which offers deserving low-income students the ability to earn college scholarships through educational support, mentorship and college success coaching.

Donations for INK!’s Take Stock in Children scholarships are matched by the state's Florida Prepaid Foundation. Community partners and business owners also provide academic and educational assistance.

Scholarships earned were valued at approximately $6,500, which is equal 60 tuition credit hours at a Florida state college. Every student also received a new laptop computer.

The 2024 Take Stock in Children St. Johns graduates:

+Cooper Austreng, Ponte Vedra High School, Ponte Vedra Women’s Civic Alliance Scholarship

+Mara Gonzalez, Pedro Menendez High School, MasterCraft Builders/Davidson Cares Scholarship

+Timothy Gooch, St. Johns Technical High School; Goode Family Scholarship

+Jordan Graham, Tocoi Creek High School, Margie Davidson Memorial Scholarship, Jim Davidson Memorial Super Senior Scholarship

+Jacques Johnson, St. Johns Technical High School, Cavacini Family Scholarship

+Skylar Moseley, Florida Virtual School, INK! Scholarship

+Alice Olivera, Bartram Trail High School, Venture Solutions/Davidson Cares Scholarship

+Jun Pan, Bartram Trail High School, Snyder Family Scholarship, Take Stock in Children Florida/Asofsky Foundation Leaders 4 Life Fellow

+Kelly Priest, St. Augustine High School, All American Air Charitable Foundation Scholarship

+Makai Smith, Pedro Menendez High School, The Hutson Companies/Davidson Cares Scholarship

+Maryn Walker, St. Augustine High School, Snyder Family Scholarship

+Cassie Wolfe, Bartram Trail High School, Brooke Ladue Memorial Scholarship

+Dylan Young, Pedro Menendez High School, St. Augustine Lions Club Scholarship

Kaleb Zolla, St. Augustine High School, St. Augustine Lions Club Scholarship.

Touting a 4.5 GPA, Toccoi Creek High School graduate Jordan Graham received The Jim Davidson Memorial Super Senior Scholarship for completing his Associate of Arts degree through St. Johns River State College while completing high school. Graham will attend the University of Florida in the fall.

Jun Pan earned a full, four-year scholarship from Take Stock’s Leaders 4 Life Fellowship program in partnership with the Asofsky Family Foundation. Pan achieved a 4.6+ GPA and he too will attend the University of Florida.

Take Stock scholarship donors include the All American Air Charitable Foundation; Dr. Timothy and Lisa Cavacini; the Davidson Cares Foundation; the Margie Davidson Family; Ted and Carolyn LaDue; Ponte Vedra Women’s Civic Alliance; Bill and Cathy Snyder; the St. Augustine Lions Club; and multiple volunteer mentors.

Local student earns law degree

Hannah Elizabeth Ingalls

St. Augustine’s Hannah Elizabeth Ingalls graduated from Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law in May. Ingalls was conferred with a juris doctor degree at the law school’s 46th hooding and graduation ceremony, which was held at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts located in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

