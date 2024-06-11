The St. Augustine Record talks to Lynn Geiser, CEO Hope4Veterans, on Women's Veterans Day

Women’s Veterans Day, celebrated annually on June 12, marks the anniversary of the signing of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, by then-President Harry S. Truman.

Proposed to the U. S. Congress by Margaret Chase Smith, who served in both houses of the U.S. Congress, the law enabled women to serve as members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Prior to the law, women were only allowed to serve as nurses.

The St. Augustine Record sat down with Lynn Geiser, founder and CEO of Hope4Veterans, a female veteran’s nonprofit organization established in 2018 to “Honor, Empower and Recognize Military Women.”

The St. Augustine Record: Thank you for your service. Can you tell us about yourself?

Geiser: I served in the U.S. Army National Guard for seven years before transitioning to four years of active duty managing transportation for military schools. Having experienced misuse by authority figures and a traumatic sexual assault, I left the military in 2004. I found myself homeless, unemployed and resourceless. For 15 years, despite my internal demons, I persevered. I earned a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy. I used my skill for art, play therapy, and counseling to support my next chapter which included organizing last week’s event “Narrative of Women in Military.”

Hosted by St. Augustine’s St. Johns Cultural Council, the event, which was as a huge success, allowed female veterans to share their stories and shed light on the challenges faced by military women.

The St. Augustine Record: Can you describe some of those challenges?

Geiser: Women from diverse backgrounds serve with honor and distinction in every branch of the armed forces. Women hold positions of authority and make daily significant impacts. Yet, once outside of the military, many military women feel isolated, unworthy of recognition, and disconnected from the world.

The St. Augustine Record: Tell us about your journey for establishing Hope4Veterans.

Geiser: Hope4Veterans is a community of veterans helping veterans. Our time in the service may be over, but our mission is not. We are veterans from every community supporting one another. If you can offer help to any brother or sister in need, if you've ever felt a higher calling to extend a helping hand, this is your community. If you’ve ever needed help, this your community.

The St. Augustine Record: What kind of programs does Hope4Veterans offer?

Geiser: Our programs include financial assistance with grocery, gas, and utilities, laptops, baby supplies and household goods. We also have a Peer2Peer Sister Mentorship Program and offer assistance to women needing help to obtain their benefits.

These programs allow Women Veterans to reach out, connect and get involved within their comfort zone. We begin with goal setting, financial and emotional support, and allow sisters to bond so we can provide tools and resources necessary for women veterans to achieve their long-term goals.

The St. Augustine Record: How is Hope4Veterans different from other assistance programs?

Geiser: Our goal is to prevent isolation, suicide, and homelessness. We do this by connecting sisters with similar interests through meet and greets, family events, and art projects. Sisters establish a strong support system and feel safe to talk about their underlining challenges.

The St. Augustine Record: Who does Hope4Veterans assist?

Geiser: Active-duty female veterans and their families; women in the National Guard; and female veterans with all types of discharge including Dishonorable.

The St. Augustine Record: What volunteer opportunities are available?

Geiser: Peer2 Peer Sister mentorship programs; meet and greets; speaking events; military family day; vendor events; community projects that collaborate with other community volunteers; galas; and fundraisers.

The St. Augustine Record: What are your future goals?

Geiser: To expand our outreach and speaker engagements throughout Florida; collaborate with new partners; increase outreach funding for our programs along with emergency funding and housing opportunities for families.

As we celebrate Women’s Veteran’s Recognition Week, The St. Augustine Record extends a heartfelt, “Thank you for your service,” to our female veterans.

