St. Augustine Marine's death ruled self-inflicted; deputies had opened fire

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office cordons off the area of U.S. 1 and Old Moultrie Road on June 7 where a man died in what's now been ruled a self-inflicted gunshot as deputies also fired.

The cause of death for the suicidal man who died in the June 7 confrontation with St. Johns County deputies who opened fire has been ruled self-inflicted, according to the Sheriff's Office citing the medical examiner's report.

John David Herron, 65, of St. Augustine was a retired U.S. Marine who ran a landscaping business and had documented mental health struggles.

On June 7 a concerned family member contacted the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 5 p.m. saying he left home with a firearm and had been drinking alcohol and making suicidal threats. Deputies located him in his pickup truck on Old Moultrie Road at U.S. 1 South and attempted to communicate with him. When he began to ram one of the patrol vehicles, the Sheriff's Office said four deputies started shooting.

But Herron fired what was determined to be the fatal blow, according to the findings.

Court records show he was institutionalized under the state's Baker Act in July 2023 for threatening suicide. He was upset that a loved one wanted him to contact the Veterans Suicide Hotline. He told deputies multiple times that he was a trained Marine and had guns. He also had been drinking Fireball all day and wanted them to try to take him out. The Sheriff's Office was advised he suffered from bipolar disorder.

In 2022 he was charged with DUI, resisting an officer and battery in the same truck. It was reduced to misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and resisting without violence, to which he pleaded no contest.

His business profile states he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years active duty from 1976 to 1984 and was meritoriously promoted three times to the rank of sergeant. In 2009 he started Du All Landscaping.

People can call the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 by dialing 988 and pressing 1 or texting 838255. Help can also be sought at The Fire Watch, "Florida’s fight to end veteran suicide," by visiting thefirewatch.org website.

