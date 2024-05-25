St. Augustine Alligator Farm celebrates 131st anniversary

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park celebrates a significant milestone this week: its 131st anniversary.

Established on May 20, 1893, the zoo has evolved from a modest exhibit of Florida reptiles into a world-renowned zoological park, recognized for its educational programs, scientific research, and conservation efforts.

Historical Journey

Founded in the late nineteenth century, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm quickly became a quintessential Florida attraction. Initially featuring a small collection of local reptiles, the farm’s appeal grew rapidly. By the early 20th century, it had become a major tourist destination. In 1937, the farm relocated to its current site on Anastasia Island, which allowed for the expansion of its exhibits and facilities.

Modern Day

Today, the Alligator Farm functions as a modern zoo serving both the public and the scientific community. Visitors can enjoy a variety of educational shows and exhibits, while the park contributes to critical research and global conservation initiatives. Its accreditation as a zoo highlights its commitment to maintaining high standards of animal care and educational outreach.

Signature Attractions

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm offers numerous captivating experiences. One of its most popular attractions is Crocodile Crossing, an exhilarating zip-line adventure that takes visitors soaring over the Alligator Lagoon. This unique feature combines excitement with education, providing breathtaking views of the park’s residents from above.

Commitment to Conservation

As it celebrates this milestone, the St. Augustine Alligator Farm continues its mission to educate the public and protect endangered species. The park plays a vital role in conservation efforts, participating in numerous programs aimed at preserving wildlife and their habitats. It remains a beloved destination for families, school groups, and wildlife enthusiasts, attracting visitors from around the globe.

Happy 131st anniversary to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park! For more information, visit their website.

