St. Ann Police seize 35 guns, meth after two-month investigation

ST. ANN, Mo. – The St. Ann Police Department, along with the Maryland Heights Police Department, made an arrest and seized several guns and a large quantity of meth Thursday.

“He had handguns, long guns; it was a whole assortment of firearms,” St. Ann Police Capt. Blake Carrigan told FOX 2.

The investigation began after St. Ann PD received a tip from a community member that someone in Maryland Heights was selling meth out of their residence.

“We get tips all the time,” Carrigan explained. “The majority of times, it turns out to be something.”

In all, 35 guns were seized, along with a “large quantity” of meth.

Carrigan explained that finding guns during a narcotics arrest is not surprising, but 35 guns is quite a high number.

Since the suspect lived in Maryland Heights, St. Ann PD teamed up with them for the investigation.

“Every municipality we work well with,” Carrigan said. “We all work well together and it’s just a comradery between us all.”

The investigation is still open as police try to find out if the suspect had any accomplices.

