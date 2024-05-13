SS Badger is ‘back, better and stronger.’ What to know about the car ferry's first sail and 2024 sailing season on Lake Michigan.

MANITOWOC — Despite hitting some rocky waters recently, it’s full steam ahead for the SS Badger this year, with the popular car ferry setting sail for its 71st season May 17.

The Badger will arrive in Manitowoc on its first sail at around noon that day, and the public is invited to attend the celebratory event at the car ferry's dock, 900 S. Lakeview Drive. The event will include special guests and entertainment, including alpacas from LondonDairy Alpacas. Event attendees will also get free S.S. Badger cups, while supplies last.

The Badger, owned and operated by Lake Michigan Carferry, ended its season early last summer after an integral component of its ramping system at the Ludington, Michigan, home port failed.

After months of structural repairs and improvements to the ramping system, the Badger is ready to start its 2024 season at about its usual time in mid-May.

“We are thrilled to welcome our passengers back more than a month earlier than originally anticipated," said Sara Spore, general manager of Lake Michigan Car Ferry, in a news release. "It’s a testament to the dedication of our staff here and the hard work of local vendors to make sure we are ready to go.

“We know the important role our Badger plays in tourism, travel and adventure for our port communities of Ludington and Manitowoc," Spore added. "We can’t wait to get back to doing what we do best on the shores of our Great Lake.”

She continued, “With the successful construction of two new counterweight structures for the carferry’s ramp system, the Badger is back, better and stronger, ready to carry passengers and transport freight across our marine highway on Lake Michigan."

SS Badger's first sail kicks off a season of sailing across Lake Michigan.

The first sailing May 17 will signal the start of the summer season, Spore noted.

The ship’s daily crossings offer riders a unique and memorable four-hour journey across Lake Michigan.

More than 100 employees will be working for the first sail, including 40 between the deck and engine crews, she said.

The Badger is the largest passenger and car ferry service on the Great Lakes. It has been designated a National Historic Landmark, and can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, including RVs, motorcycles, motor homes, coach buses, commercial trucks and oversized loads.

Spore added, “We will be bringing back the night crossings in June, so keep an eye on our website schedule for dates.”

The SS Badger will continue to operate daily through Oct. 6. In addition to the sailings between Ludington and Manitowoc, three Manitowoc shoreline cruise dates are scheduled on the afternoons of June 15, July 20 and Aug. 17.

To buy tickets and see schedules, go to ssbadger.com or call 1-800-841-4243.

